CHAMPAIGN — Genesis Bryant didn't let her triple-double go to her head.
After totaling 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Illini's 81-46 rout of Florida Atlantic on Wednesday at State Farm Center, the talented guard chopped it up with fans, signing autographs after her postgame radio appearance on WDWS.
It's the third triple-double in program history.
Will the Illini — now 11-2 — move into the Top 25 next week? This season marks the first time they've reached 11 wins before Christmas.
News-Gazette beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli said first-year coach Shauna Green's team just missed the cut this week. The Illini are off until Dec. 29.
"If you want to know the difference Green has made in her first nine months on the job in Champaign, just look at how Dayton is faring without her," Vozzelli says. "The Flyers are 0-10."