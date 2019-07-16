“It is exciting to be a Warrior again,” says GARY ALEXANDER, a 1989 Tuscola High graduate who has been brought back to run his hometown district.
Effective last week, Alexander is the new superintendent. The Eastern Illinois University grad, who spent the past seven years as Pawnee schools superintendent, succeeds Michael Smith in the top job in Tuscola.
News-Gazette Media's Jose Zepeda sat down for a few questions with the pride of Douglas County, who spent part of his youth living in Villa Grove and part of his career teaching in Arthur schools.
When it comes to a favorite memory from my time as a student here ... beating Springfield Calvary in the 1989 super-sectional game after being down by a hundred points (laughing) to start the fourth quarter and playing in the Assembly Hall my senior year. We picked the worst time of the year to play bad. Well, wait a minute, I think I played OK.
As far as familiar faces from those days ... Mrs. (Jeannie) Craddock and Mrs. (Alison) Bowen joined the teaching staff when I was in high school. Mr. (Martin) Marx, current board member, taught science. (Now-teachers) Sharon Stahler, Christy Hoel and Tammy Martin attended high school the same time I did. There are several others who work at the school now that I know from attending school and growing up in Tuscola.
If I had to guess the reason I was selected for this job from a field of 29 applicants ... I know it was not for my good looks. I think my experience in education helped me become the next superintendent.
For a good time away from work ... my 13-year-old daughter, Jillian, keeps my wife and I very busy. I have become a dance dad. Dance has become a huge part of our family. I will tell you a secret, but don’t tell my buddies: I actually like the dance competitions. My daughter is fun to watch.
Hobby-wise ... I like to golf, but hitting the ball 100 times is tiresome.
I’m most looking forward to ... getting to know the staff and students. Walking the halls and seeing if I can remember which locker was mine.