Among the UI-educated bosses making headlines the last 12 months:
MARCH
The theater management grad who ran NBC Entertainment from 2011-18, ROBERT GREENBLATT, lands a new high-powered gig: chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, which makes him the head of HBO.
APRIL
Weeks after being picked to lead the $8.5 billion expansion of O’Hare Airport, Studio Gang boss and 1986 grad JEANNE GANG is named the world’s most influential architect by Time magazine.
MAY
Employees at bicycle giant Huffy mourn the death of their former president/CEO of nearly eight years — former Centennial Charger and 1978 UI political science/history grad BILL SMITH, who was 64.
JUNE
Esquire — the magazine with the writing roster that once included Tom Wolfe, Truman Capote, Gay Talese and Norman Mailer — names an Illini as editor-in-chief: 2003 history grad MICHAEL SEBASTIAN.
JULY
An A-list roster fronted by former Illini IRVING AZOFF and rocker Dave Matthews announces the formation of the Music Artists Coalition, a new lobbying group that will advocate for musicians.
AUGUST
In fast-food news, JIM TAYLOR, above(’91/engineering) is promoted to president at Arby’s, the same new title for Starbucks veteran BETO GUAJARDO (’89/business administration) at Schlotzsky’s.
SEPTEMBER
The Women’s Sports Foundation’s pick for the Billie Jean King Leadership Award: the Class of 1970’s SHEILA JOHNSON, the first black woman to have a principal shareholder stake in three pro sports teams.
OCTOBER
Boeing lifer and 1986 aerospace engineering grad STAN DEAL is rewarded for his 34 years of loyalty when the aviation giant names him CEO of its commercial airplane division.
NOVEMBER
A month after his three-year term as chief justice of the state Supreme Court ends, 1964 College of Law grad LLOYD KARMEIER announces he’ll hang up his black robe for good on Dec. 6, 2020.
DECEMBER
The U.S. Senate now has an Illini among its 100 members, as 1992 marketing grad KELLY LOEFFLER, co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, is appointed to the retiring Georgian Johnny Isakson’s seat.
JANUARY
Departing IBM boss Ginni Rometty on her successor, two-degree Illinois grad ARVIND KRISHA (MS ’87, Ph.D. ’91: ‘A brilliant technologist’ and ‘the right CEO for the next era at IBM.’
FEBRUARY
The Class of 1978’s BOB DUDLEY, who’ll be remembered as the CEO who brought BP back from the brink of an environmental disaster, retires after 10 years in charge.JEFF D’ALESSIO