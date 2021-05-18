top story Accident closes ramp connecting I-57/I-74 The News-Gazette May 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 10:50 a.m. updateThe ramp connecting Interstate 57 north to I-74 east in Champaign (exit 237B) will be closed for at least an hour after an accident involving a semi-truck. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Stocks little changed; Walmart rises on online sales Just 1 Question | How much damage has pandemic done to your economy? Editorial Roundup: Illinois The Latest: $3B in virus relief to states for mental health Prosecutor says deputies justified in shooting of Black man Jimmie Allen tapped for Indianapolis 500 national anthem US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland A Life Remembered | Iron Post owner remembered as 'amiable grump' who 'deeply cared' about the arts Rocket from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building Accident closes ramp connecting I-57/I-74 ESPN to have most Euro matches called from Bristol studio Champaign County likely to be on state's stop-payment list for 12 days Most Popular Articles ArticlesGood Morning, Illini Nation: Some former Illini on the move — againStorr decommits from IllinoisTom's #Mailbag, May 14, 2021No one hurt in Champaign grocery-store robberyLake County man charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping in central IllinoisMan wanted in 2018 Urbana murder arrested in ChicagoCoroanvirus response | PBL junior dies of complications from COVID-19Good Morning, Illini Nation: New recruiting ground?2 injured in drive-by shooting in downtown ChampaignGood Morning, Illini Nation: A trio of new offers in 2022 class