PAXTON — Southbound Interstate 57 was blocked Tuesday afternoon after two semitrailers crashed south of Paxton, state police said. No one was injured.
Trooper Jayme Bufford said the crash happened at mile marker 259.5, about 2.5 miles south of the Illinois 9 exit in Paxton.
“As of right now, it looks as though one semi veered out of the right lane and onto the right shoulder, striking the other semi, who was parked on the shoulder,” Bufford said.
Traffic was being rerouted at the Paxton exit onto U.S. 45.
“The southbound lanes were closed for recovery of the vehicles and cleanup,” Bufford said.