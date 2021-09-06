TILTON - A Danville man was killed late Saturday night as he walked on the Georgetown Road.
A release from Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 11:15 p.m.on Illinois 1 just south of Interstate 74 and remains under investigation.
Police said Noah M. Gordon, 19, of Georgetown was driving north when he struck a pedestrian who was also walking north. He was not injured.
The deceased man’s name has still not been made public by the Vermilion County coroner.
The incident remains under investigation.