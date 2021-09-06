Listen to this article

TILTON - A Danville man was killed late Saturday night as he walked on the Georgetown Road.

A release from Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 11:15 p.m.on Illinois 1 just south of Interstate 74 and remains under investigation.

Police said Noah M. Gordon, 19, of Georgetown was driving north when he struck a pedestrian who was also walking north. He was not injured.

The deceased man’s name has still not been made public by the Vermilion County coroner.

The incident remains under investigation.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos