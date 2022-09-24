CHAMPAIGN — Fire in a kitchen has displaced a west Champaign resident.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to a ranch home in the 1700 block of Carolyn Drive, just south of Kirby Avenue, about 9:45 p.m. Friday.
They could see a moderate amount of smoke coming from the front of the house and found fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters had the fire out quickly and determined it was caused by a cooking mishap.
Smith said the resident, who was the person to call for help, will not be able to live there for a while due to the smoke and fire damage. Neither the resident nor any firefighters were hurt.