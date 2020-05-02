URBANA — A Minneapolis man was arraigned Friday on charges that he sexually molested a young boy in Champaign earlier this year.
A warrant had been issued April 22 for Luis Diaz, 42, after the state’s attorney’s office charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges allege that Diaz, who was in a caretaker role, engaged in sex acts with a boy he was visiting on Feb. 2 in Champaign.
The allegations came to light when the child told his mother about Diaz allegedly touching him inappropriately. Champaign police investigated.
The boy talked with a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center and went into detail with that person about what Diaz allegedly did to him.
Diaz was arrested by authorities in Minneapolis and returned to Champaign County early Friday. In court Friday, Judge Tom Difanis reduced Diaz’s bond from the $500,000 he initially set to $50,000.
Urbana attorney Baku Patel entered his appearance for Diaz. He was instructed to return to court July 7.
If convicted of the more serious predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Diaz faces six to 60 years in prison.