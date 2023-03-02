Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.