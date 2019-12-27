CHAMPAIGN — A University of Illinois College of Law professor accused of sexual harassment, who was expected to be back in the classroom in January after a year’s unpaid leave, will not return after all.
In an email sent this week to teaching staff and students at the law school, Dean Vikram Amar informed them that as of Wednesday, Jay Kesan will be on a “university sanctioned leave” and will not teach.
Attempts to contact Amar and Kesan to explain what that means were unsuccessful. UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler declined to answer questions about it.
The brief email merely informed recipients that the two courses Kesan was slated to teach for the spring 2020 semester — intellectual property transactions and cybersecurity law and policy — would be taught by other faculty members.
It was in the fall of 2018 that a two-year investigation into Kesan’s sexual misconduct, which dated to 2002, was made public.
On Nov. 9, 2018, Kesan issued a written apology admitting the truth of the allegations and said he was taking an unpaid, yet voluntary, leave of absence from his post for calendar year 2019.
Kesan has been affiliated with the law school since 1998, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The 2017 report from the Office of Diversity, Equity and Access recommended Kesan undergo sexual harassment training and that a copy of the report be put in his personnel file to be considered when it came time for raises or promotions.
In response to the report, Amar said the law school was not giving Kesan a raise in 2017 and would not consider him for any of the higher-paying endowed positions on staff until at least August 2019.
The UI “gray book” of employee salaries listed Kesan’s last annual pay as $238,000.
The investigation into his misconduct sparked calls for an overhaul of the campus policy that spared Kesan from being fired for behavior that included formal complaints from three female colleagues and students of unwanted touching and unsolicited discussions about his own sex life.
In his case, the UI applied a legal standard — “severe or pervasive” offensive behavior that “unreasonably interferes with” a person’s work or educational opportunities — and concluded his behavior hadn’t met it.
The investigation included interviews with 38 anonymous witnesses.
In the wake of Kesan’s investigation and that of other faculty and staff members accused of sexual misconduct, including a UI police officer, the campus has adopted new policies intended to clarify penalties for such misbehavior.