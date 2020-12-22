CHAMPAIGN — After being knocked off the ballot last week for the local spring elections, activist Justin Michael Hendrix filed Monday to run as a write-in candidate to represent Champaign’s District 3.
The Champaign electoral board voted 2–1 Friday to remove Hendrix from the ballot, with Councilman Tom Bruno and City Clerk Marilyn Banks voting in favor and Councilman Will Kyles against.
The objection was brought by Meyer Capel attorney Rochelle Funderburg, who alleged that Hendrix failed “to have the required number of valid signatures on the nominating petitions.”
Hendrix is running against attorney Matt Sullard and personal trainer Daniel Iniguez.
Mayor Deb Feinen, who helped collect signatures for Iniguez, recused herself as an electoral board member for the hearing, city attorney Fred Stavins said.
After four days of hearings, Stavins recommended Hendrix be removed from the ballot because not enough of his signatures were valid.
“The candidate submitted 174 signatures in his nominating petitions. In order to remain on the ballot, the candidate needed to retain a minimum of 101 signatures,” Stavins said in his recommendation. “The board has determined that of the 107 objections to the candidate’s petition, 80 are sustained, 27 are overruled. This leaves the candidate with 94 valid signatures, which is fewer than the 101 signatures necessary to keep the candidate’s petitions viable.”
Hendrix’s attorney, Ed Mullen, argued that the signature requirements should be relaxed due to COVID-19.
“It’s a tempting argument,” Bruno said, but “I personally am not willing to go there.”
Banks bemoaned the requirements candidates have to meet, saying: “I believe if a person wants to take the effort and initiative to go out and do the things that are asked to be done, that they should be allowed to do that. And that the voters should be the one to decide who should and should not represent them and represent the community.”
But Banks said that as an electoral board member, “we have laws we’re required to follow.”
Kyles said the issues Hendrix ran up against might very well have stymied him.
“By his own admission, (Hendrix) sought guidance and used a commonly-used process by many elected officials and volunteers today,” Kyles said. “But unbeknownst to him, and even myself, that database that he utilized was not synced with the county clerk’s office. Who would have known that?”
Hendrix took the setback in stride, saying: “I am excited for the coming year and the campaign season as an write-in candidate for Champaign County District 3.”