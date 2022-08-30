Have something to say about Saturday's experience, as callers and texters did during WDWS' "Monday Morning Quarterbacks" show? Submit it here as a letter to the editor.
The Illinois football team opened its 2022 season with a convincing 38-6 victory against Wyoming on Saturday afternoon.
But aside from what Chase Brown, Tommy DeVito and other players in Bret Bielema's program accomplished at Memorial Stadium, a main storyline emerged: fan unhappiness.
Long lines outside Memorial Stadium prevented some of the announced crowd of 37,832 from getting into the venue that seats 60,670 by the 3 p.m. kickoff. Other fan complaints also included lengthy waits at concession stands and trouble paying for items.
Late Tuesday morning, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman issued a 198-word statement apologizing "for what transpired on Saturday."
"We regret, very sincerely, the challenges that many of our fans experienced while attending our football game against Wyoming on Saturday. All of us with Illinois Athletics are beyond grateful for the loyal, enthusiastic support that so many fans show our team, week in and week out," Whitman said.
"We understand the commitment that is necessary to attend our games, in terms of both time and money, and we will never take for granted the faith that our ticketholders place in us to deliver an experience worth their investment.
"This is true, of course, for what happens on the field, but equally true, if not more so, for what happens off of it. From parking and tailgating to stadium entry and concessions, we must do better. Following Saturday’s problems, we are reviewing all aspects of our game day operation and are committed to making needed improvements to provide the kind of experience that our fans want and deserve. We will be communicating these changes in advance of our next home game on Sept. 10.
"We apologize for what transpired on Saturday and look forward to welcoming our fans back to Memorial Stadium with an experience that meets our high standards.”
The Illini are on the road this Friday night playing at Indiana before hosting Virginia at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 on Memorial Stadium.