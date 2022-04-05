URBANA — Add METCAD to the list of public service agencies related to law enforcement needing more help.
“We are authorized for 33 full-time telecommunicators and we have nine vacancies,” said Betsy Smith, operations manager for the agency that dispatches police, fire and ambulances to calls for service in Champaign County.
That’s upwards of 281,000 calls to 911 a year where someone is relying on a competent, calm person to answer the phone and help them.
About 104,000 of those calls are considered emergencies; 178,000 are considered non-emergency. The person answering the phone has to know the difference and which of the 35 police or fire departments to send to best resolve their issue.
“It’s always been hard for us to get fully staffed,” said Smith, a 32-year veteran of METCAD in Urbana who dispatched for about 20 years before moving into a supervisory role.
“The last two years or so, a lot of things have happened: COVID, civil unrest, social injustice, defunding the police, police reform, mental health issues. I can’t say it’s one thing,” she said of the potential reason for the staff deficiency.
“The great resignation is what they call it right now. Why do I want to work all these hours and have people yell at me all day long?”
For one thing, the compensation for public safety folks is fairly attractive for those with the right temperament. And the ability to help people can create an endorphin rush — a feeling of positivity — that isn’t easily measured but goes a long way toward job satisfaction.
“Our starting pay is $23.65 an hour,” Smith said, “which is decent.”
“We understand it’s shift work,” she said of the three eight-hour shift choices, but those working evenings and midnights are entitled to shift premiums. And they get two days in a row off, wherever those days fall in the week.
With the shortage in staff comes the opportunity for overtime pay. The most recent fiscal year saw overtime costs at $378,000, up from the $200,000 budgeted, due to staff insufficiency.
Smith said it takes about a year to become fully trained as a telecommunicator. There are no part-time positions available. So what attributes does a telecommunicator need?
“Life experience is very handy. We get calls about all kinds of things,” Smith said.
“We call it multitasking but really what it is, is switching tasks very quickly. You have to be a good listener while typing and looking at something else. We need people that are really dedicated to the reason they are here. It is a special niche, a special job. You need to be comfortable with technology,” she said, noting that a telecommunicator begins his or her shift by logging into nine different applications.
“If they’ve worked customer service, a call center, if you are local and familiar with streets, that is so helpful,” she said, adding the ability to work independently and as a team player is also a requirement.
Also needed is the capacity to psychologically deal with the negativity and sadness that goes with answering calls for help.
Tom Campion, a licensed clinical psychologist in Champaign, said the stress that goes with public safety work is inherently tough. But not having enough help only adds to that.
“When a human being is under stress, his least favorable behaviors come out. That happens to all of us. In public safety, there is a level of professionalism that you need to maintain,” he said.
The son of Michael Campion, also a clinical psychologist who started the practice in the early 1970s, Tom Campion estimated about half the business of Campion, Barrow and Associates deals with conducting psychological evaluations of potential public safety hires and counseling those in that sector.
His practice works with some 170 municipalities in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, many of whom are dealing with the same shortage of help for law enforcement and its ancillary agencies as are agencies in Champaign County.
“A part of maintaining public safety is having enough staff. That’s your extra level of defense. By numbers, many things are taken care of,” Campion said.
“My grandpa was a Minneapolis police officer in the 1940s. He never engaged lumberjacks on weekends who came into town” without adequate backup, he said.
Campion suggested a way to combat staff insufficencies is for management and the public to make employees feel supported. Campion did his dissertation on the question of: Does law enforcement make an officer angrier?
The answer he found was no. But among his findings was that “the most stress officers face is organizational stress.”
“If I don’t feel adequate support, that is a harder stressor to hang onto. Compensation helps but support from administration, city officials, all goes toward decreasing stress levels. When we have less stress, we start functioning with a level of freedom and wellness.”
Happy employees are more likely to spread the word about good working environments.
“Word-of-mouth referrals are still the most common path to job applications,” observed Michael LeRoy, a University of Illinois professor in its School of Labor and Employment Relations.
“Given the hardships that are common with these (public safety) jobs, these referrals may be drying up.”
Whether or not that is the case, Campion said he continues to see people who want to be police officers.
“I’ve gone through 40-some evaluations in the last couple of weeks. People are still coming to the table saying, ‘I want to do this.’ They want to help,” he said.
When departments ask him what they can do to attract help, his answer is to increase support not only through words of encouragement and leadership but through wellness programs.
“It’s not about the hiring,” he said, calling that process “refined” and “extremely good.”
“It’s about maintaining officer wellness. That needs to be our conversation,” he said. “I’ll hear officers say people are angry with me and I’m just trying to help them.”
That means employees need access to exercise and compensatory time off so that outside of work, they can “focus heavily on a balanced life.”
“What are we doing that’s adding life to our lives: exercise, hobbies, turning off the news? It’s requiring a lot more of that. I call it emptying the tank, time to let some of the stress out … (through) rest and relaxation.”
Campion suggested states also need to refine pension plans for public safety employees so that when an employee is tired, he or she doesn’t have to merely hang on, unhappy in their work, to reach a certain number of years to earn a decent pension.