URBANA — A convicted sex offender who admitted breaking into a woman’s home in Urbana earlier this year has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Tyheam McWilliams, 26, whose last known address was in the 2500 block of Prairie Green, pleaded guilty July 31 before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to residential burglary.
An Urbana police report said that on May 30, about 4 a.m., a woman who lives alone and has limited mobility was in bed when she heard someone coming in a side window of her Urbana apartment.
A man she did not know entered her bedroom. She screamed and told him to leave. He said he had to use the bathroom, and she called 911.
The intruder left through the front door then returned a minute later, went back to the window he had come through, then left.
Police found a cellphone on the ground outside the open window that belonged to McWilliams, who had been stopped twice in March by Urbana police for window peeping, the report said.
Police went to the Prairie Green address they had for him and found him locked in a bedroom. He eventually came out and admitted to police he had gone to the woman’s apartment but said he thought it was his friend’s grandmother’s house.
He denied entering to do anything sinister.
McWilliams had previous convictions for burglary and criminal sexual abuse.
In return for his guilty plea, the state dismissed other charges of criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender.
Also dismissed was a separate case in which he was charged with attempted residential burglary and disorderly conduct for allegedly window-peeping on March 3 at another Urbana home.
McWilliams was given credit on his sentence for 63 days already served in jail.