URBANA - A man from Arthur who admitted repeatedly sexually molesting a girl in his care faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced.
Any sentence Christopher Landess receives from Judge Randy Rosenbaum on March 16, would be served consecutively to whatever sentence he might receive if he is convicted in another molestation case in Moultrie County.
Landess, 51, pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting that in 2017 he forced a child who was in his care in Champaign to perform sex acts with him.
The behavior came to light last year when another young female victim in Moultrie County alleged that Landess was inappropriately touching her and an investigation was launched by authorities in that county and Champaign, where Landess used to live.
He is charged in Moultrie County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is due back in court in Sullivan on that case April 15.
Normally, predatory criminal sexual assault carries a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 60 years but Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to seek no more than 30 years for Landess.