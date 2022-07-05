URBANA — A Rantoul man who took the unusual step of turning himself into police for molesting children has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
John Petmecky, 39, sobbed loudly through much of his almost hour-long hearing before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Tuesday, repeatedly saying how sorry he was for what he had done.
Although he confessed to police that he molested two children under the age of 13 over a period of years, he pleaded guilty in May to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Krisitn Alferink agreed to dismiss three other counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against him.
“Because we didn’t have to put (the victims) through a trial, the state gave him substantial credit,” said Alferink, asking for 48 years for Petmecky. The maximum he could have received was 60 years.
To give Rosenbaum a clearer picture of the conduct in which Petmecky engaged, Alferink called Rantoul Police Detective Matt Bross to lay out details of interviews authorities did with Petmecky and the victims.
Bross said on June 7, 2021, Petmecky called police to his house. He confessed to officers that he had just informed his wife of his criminal activity, which had begun about three years earlier.
Bross said the victims revealed to trained forensic interviewers at the Children’s Advocacy Center what had been happening to them and how Petmecky, who was in a position of trust, which is an aggravating factor in sentencing, guilted them into participating in sex acts with him that increased in frequency over time.
Alferink noted that both victims told the judge in written statements of ongoing nightmares, flashbacks, the need for therapy and a fear that they will never again be happy
Petmecky presented letters of support from four people and gave the judge a six-minute statement in which he referred to periods of “psychotic depression” he suffered and trying to starve himself to try to right the wrongs he had committed.
“Have mercy so I can be there for the people I love most in life,” Petmecky said of his family.
Petmecky ran a successful tree removal service for about 14 years up until the time of his arrest last year. His wife noted the significant financial loss that his conduct has caused the family.
After being jailed, Petmecky was found unfit to stand trial for about five months and had to receive residential treatment for mental health issues at the Elgin Mental Health Center.
His attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, asked the judge for a sentence of 15 to 20 years since Petmecky turned himself in, pleaded guilty and showed considerable remorse.
Rosenbaum conceded that Petmecky had done a lot in his life prior to the criminal activity that spoke well of him but also noted the devastating impact of his ongoing conduct on his victims.
Petmecky is required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, or just over 25 years. He was given credit for 393 days already served in custody.