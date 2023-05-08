URBANA — A husband and wife who were arrested together last summer for burglary both pleaded guilty to that offense Monday.
Jordan Banton, 35, and Alyssa Banton, 29, neither of whom had permanent addresses, pleaded guilty to breaking into the Women’s Resources Center, 616 E. Green St., C, on July 22, and stealing several pieces of electronic equipment, including computers.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the couple were captured on surveillance video breaking into the office and were recognized by police officers because they had previously been issued a no-trespassing order for that property.
Both Bantons were sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to get substance abuse evaluations. Other charges alleging they possessed a stolen credit card and methamphetamine were dismissed in return for their guilty pleas to the Class 2 felony offense.
Larson said Jordan Banton had prior convictions for making a false bomb threat, theft, and drug possession while Alyssa Banton had previous convictions for driving under the influence and obstructing identification.