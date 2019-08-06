URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he violated his probation for possessing a stolen gun has been resentenced to three years in prison.
Justin Dunbar, 21, whose most recent address was in the 500 block of East Columbia Avenue, admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd on Monday that while on probation, he possessed about a half gram of cocaine on Feb. 22 in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach dismissed a separate criminal case involving that allegation in return for Dunbar’s admission that he violated probation.
Another case accusing Dunbar of resisting a peace officer, driving under suspension and possessing cannabis on Jan. 27 was also dismissed.
In the underlying possession of a stolen firearm case from 2016, Dunbar initially received a sentence of four years of probation.
Banach said Dunbar also had a juvenile adjudication for unlawful use of a credit card and an adult conviction for retail theft.
Ladd allowed Dunbar to remain free until Aug. 20, when he is to turn himself in to begin his sentence.