URBANA — A man who pleaded guilty to breaking into a home in Champaign last summer has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Santito Lindsey, 21, who listed addresses in Rantoul and Champaign, pleaded guilty to the Aug. 26 break-in to a home on Kelly Court. He was caught on surveillance video in the victims’ residence taking multiple pairs of expensive shoes, and later identified as the person who was cutting their grass.
In a separate case, Lindsey also pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a credit card for a year in prison, to be served after he completes the residential burglary sentence. That crime happened while he was out on bond for the burglary.
In exchange for his guilty pleas in both those cases, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed a third criminal case in which Lindsey was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle taken from the 300 block of East John Street on Sept. 25.
Court records show he had no previous convictions.