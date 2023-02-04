URBANA — A Philo man who admitted stalking a young woman who lived not far from him last year has been sentenced to two years in prison.
William J. Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty last month before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to stalking. He admitted that on more than one occasion between May 1 and June 9, he looked in the window of a teen-age girl.
Wilson was arrested on June 9 after the girl told her dad that someone was lurking outside. Her father saw Wilson and chased him for a couple of blocks before catching him and holding him for sheriff’s deputies.
Police found Wilson wearing the same clothing that the father said he saw on a person outside his house the night before.
Wilson, who had metal knuckles and a flashlight on him, ultimately admitted he had been looking in the teen’s window for a few weeks.
Court records show that Wilson had two misdemeanor convictions for battery and unlawful consumption from 2004 and 2006.
He was given credit on his sentence for 217 days already served and is projected to be paroled on June 5.