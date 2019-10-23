URBANA — A Champaign County judge Wednesday sentenced a Rantoul woman with a lengthy criminal history to six years in prison for stealing from a co-worker.
However, Jakeenya Evans, 25, was not present to hear that news. Judge Heidi Ladd issued a warrant for her arrest following the sentencing in her absence. Defendants are warned that can happen if they fail to appear for court hearings.
Evans, whose last known address was in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street, had pleaded guilty in late August to theft with a prior theft. She admitted that on May 18, she stole cash from a co-worker’s purse at the McDonald’s, 711 W. Champaign Ave., Rantoul.
The theft conviction was her fifth for that offense. Court records show she had other convictions for resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to residence.