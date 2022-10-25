URBANA — An Aetna official says he’s encouraged about the state of contract negotiations between his company and Carle Health on Aetna's 2023 Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees.
“We clearly get and understand the concern the retirees have,” Rick Frommeyer, senior vice president of Aetna Group Retiree Solutions, told The News-Gazette on Tuesday.
Aetna and Carle are in the midst of negotiations on a contract that, if finalized, will give retired state workers access to Carle providers under a state-sponsored Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO plan for next year.
"We're encouraged that both Aetna and Carle are in good faith negotiations," Frommeyer said.
Carle spokeswoman Lisa Slater said Tuesday that Carle doesn’t have an update to share.
“We are waiting for a response from Aetna,” she said.
Frommeyer said Aetna is in the process of evaluating Carle’s offer.
“These negotiations are complex. The deal structures are complex. They take some time to work through,” he said.
Frommeyer said this matter is important to both Aetna and Carle, and it’s receiving high-level attention.
He's hopeful negotiations will be concluded before the end of open enrollment Nov. 30.
If both parties continue to negotiate in good faith, "which I think they will," Frommeyer said, there's enough time to have a deal in place and operational by Jan. 1.
He also said he’ll be at upcoming Total Retiree Advantage Illinois Program meetings at which details of the 2023 Aetna Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees will be explained.
The meetings in Champaign will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9 a.m. Nov. 16, all at Events at Refinery, 2302 W John St., C.
A meeting in Danville is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St.
“I’m sure there will be high interest, and our intent is not to leave until the last question is answered,” Frommeyer said.