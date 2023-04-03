TUSCOLA — So long, “Squrt."
After 54 years of loyal service, Tuscola Fire Truck 99 — first leased by the department, then purchased from Snorkel Fire Equipment Co. of St. Joseph, Mo. — has left the station.
Next stop: New Jersey, where it was sold to a firefighter/fire apparatus collector for $1,000.
A 1969 Chevrolet C60 truck with an aerial firefighting device that the manufacturer branded the “Tele-Squrt,” Truck 99 had a good run in Douglas County, playing what Chief Brian Moody described as a “major role” in battling many fires — at the Journal building, the Hotel Douglas, Lyondellbasell (the former USI Chemicals plant) and multiple blazes in downtown Villa Grove.
In addition, Moody said, “it served as the shower for participants in the city’s annual Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament” for years.
But “the most memorable aspect of the truck personally is that it provided many generations of preschool and kindergarten students rides in its low hose bed around Ervin Park during fire prevention visits,” Moody said.