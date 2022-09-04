After 'awful' student reviews last year, Danville school food service back on track
DANVILLE — It’s too soon to draw any firm conclusions but an early sign points to one of Danville’s biggest problems of the pandemic being in the rear-view mirror.
We speak, of course, of the cafeteria food.
Asked at the last school board meeting about the early student response to the district’s lunch offerings, food service Director Zetta Piggott said: “We haven’t been able to assess it yet but what we served yesterday — chicken alfredo — (generated) a lot of feedback that they were excited about that.”
District Superintendent Alicia Geddis takes her food service seriously, noting at an earlier meeting that she’d won awards for that part of the operation and was motivated to take Danville’s offerings up a notch after hearing “awful” student feedback last year.
So the district has assembled its first-ever food services student advisory committee and put workers through basic training on portion sizes before classes resumed last month.
“There needed to be retraining,” Geddis said. “Some of my staff, if you once were in an elementary building and then you came to the high school, the portion sizes change and there was a disconnect with my staff to know that, ‘No, now you serve two chicken legs.’ They were still in that elementary mindset and still giving out one chicken leg.”
— In other board business, members unanimously approved a $419,000 bid from Elburn-based Track Surfaces Co. to resurface the all-weather track at Danville High.