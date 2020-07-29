DANVILLE — When Haven Gaming submitted its application on a Monday afternoon in October for a license to operate a casino in Danville, its attorney said the five days leading up to the deadline had been hectic.
It was hectic not just because the paperwork was “as thick as a New York phone book,” attorney Scott Sypolt said at the time, but also because the participants in the project changed at the last minute.
“In the week leading up to submitting the application, some of the participants changed and they were left with some uncertainty,” attorney Ed Winkofsky said at January’s Illinois Gaming Board meeting. “It was an unfortunate situation leading up to the application. They made their best efforts and submitted the application.”
Gaming board Chair Charles Schmadeke was less than impressed.
“I would question your use of the terms ‘best efforts’ for that application, because frankly, I don’t even consider it bare bones,” he said. “It’s nothing. There was no disclosure.”
Haven Gaming tried to submit an amendment to the application with “corrections and updates to the various forms, correct identification of the current ownership of Haven Gaming, and proper identification of the existing key persons,” Winkofsky said.
But the board voted not to allow Haven to submit the amended application, so the General Assembly had to step in, passing a law that allows it to be withdrawn and resubmitted.
That is now Haven Gaming’s plan, it announced Tuesday.
“The reason for this action is simply to prepare and submit a new application that is more suitable for the project and more accurately meets the expectations of the gaming board,” the company said in a release. “Haven Gaming is committed to Danville and this project and plans to formulate a new application that is better aligned to meet the standards of the community and all deciding parties.”
Spokeswoman Janice Sherman declined to comment further.
The Danville City Council plans to vote on the updated application at its Aug. 18 meeting, and Haven Gaming plans to resubmit it later in August.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams said he supports the updated plan and said it’s not uncommon for investors and partners in large projects to change over time.
“I’m still very excited about the future of the casino,” he said.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr called the investors “a very professional group” and remained optimistic about the project.
“There’s always changes in partners and developers as things move forward,” Puhr said. “Their commitment to Danville is not wavering one bit. Everything they said they plan to do they still plan to do.”
He said he still expects the application to be approved.
“Everything’s going to get through; it’s just going to take a bit longer,” Puhr said.
The company has a year from the date the application was originally submitted to reapply.
At January’s meeting, Winkofsky said because of the change in participants right before submitting, they “had to spend the time since then looking for the financing and investment.”
“Sypolt has worked tirelessly on that since the time of the submission and has secured that,” Winkofsky said.
Haven Gaming has proposed a $232.4 million plan to build a casino resort along Interstate 74 on the southeastern outskirts of Danville that would include a hotel, restaurants, bars and entertainment venue.
Haven officials have estimated first-year gross revenue of $150.3 million and estimated that a fully functioning casino resort with 2,000 slots, 24 table games and sports betting could generate $68.8 million.
After decades of lobbying for a casino in Danville, Illinois passed a law in 2019 allowing for six new casino licenses, including in Rockford, Chicago and Danville.
“Danville’s going to get a casino,” Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster said. “But the state has more questions before they issue the license, and rightfully so. There’s a lot of money involved for the city, for the taxpayers, and of course, for any investors.”