URBANA — The Champaign County Jail is closed, and with a green light from the Urbana City Council, the satellite jail in east Urbana will be expanded to accommodate more inmates.
So, what happens to the empty jail, located at 204 E. Main St.?
“I will tell you, there are lots and lots and lots of ideas on how that space could be used to refurbish downtown Urbana and provide services that aren’t there already,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman answered at Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting.
Heuerman expects the satellite jail to be consolidated by mid-2024. By then, members of the sheriff’s office will move to the County Plaza building next door.
“You’d need to talk to Mayor (Diane) Marlin or the county executive on how best to use that space,” he said. “Nothing’s been finalized.”
Local police chiefs and staff, city officials and program leaders led another packed monthly coalition meeting on Wednesday in its second-ever gathering at the Radisson Hotel in Urbana.
An early focus: Area police departments are detecting a decreased level of community gun violence compared to last year’s record pace.
- For Jan. 1-July 11, 2022, Champaign police reported a 51 percent decrease in confirmed shootings compared to the same period last year (145 shootings versus 71 shootings).
- In Urbana, there’s been a near 52 percent drop in the same period (54 shootings versus 26 shootings), interim Chief Richard Surles said. So far, Urbana has seen two gun homicides this year; there were 10 in all of 2021.
Last month brought a particular drop in gun incidents: There was only one confirmed shooting in Urbana this June, and 29 days elapsed until the next one on July 5. Meanwhile, the Urbana Police Department has arrested 12 people for homicide in 2022.
“When we get down to the Champaign-Urbana level, these shootings are being committed by a relatively small population of people in our community, and I think we — the collective law enforcement community in C-U — have done a good job in identifying those offenders and arresting them,” Surles told The News-Gazette. “From an operational tempo and wellness perspective, our detectives are in a better place than last year.”
Champaign police have seized 115 illegally possessed firearms in the last six months, Chief Tim Tyler said. Of them, 24 were confiscated in the last 30 days; seven of those from traffic stops.
In the same period, Champaign police have also seized close to 300 grams of cannabis and 300 grams of controlled substances, including cocaine and meth, he said.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office matched the shootings’ trend: Heuerman reported four shots-fired incidents this year, without injuries or deaths. At the same time last year, his office reported nine shootings.
The University of Illinois Police Department is “close to filling” its positions to help take over the Campustown patrol for the Champaign police this fall, Chief Alice Cary said. Recruitment for its unarmed community service officer program was “really successful” — the new responders for non-emergency incidents on campus are expected to be in place this fall, she said.
The two local police co-responder teams — the UI police’s REACH program and Urbana’s Crisis Co-Response Team — updated the coalition audience on their operations. Both co-responders try to connect civilians experiencing mental health crises with additional resources or professional help.
In the UI department’s case, a behavioral health detective and social worker are dispatched to mental health calls to service. For Urbana’s crisis calls, a behavioral health detective is sent to the scene, and the subject is connected with both five-year officer Paige Bennett, who’s pursuing her license in social work, and a Rosecrance clinician.
From the program’s inception in Oct. 21, 2021, through June 30, 209 clients have interacted with Urbana’s crisis team. The REACH team responded to 52 of 175 crisis calls so far, Crisis Outreach Coordinator Megan Cambron said.
Two youth-centered programs provided brief updates Wednesday: Champaign Unit 4’s Youth Employment Services reported that 116 district students have found jobs and are affiliated with the program.
And the new director of the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center, a K-12 after-school program, introduced herself to the coalition: Jeniece Mitchell, daughter of the program’s late founder Janice, who passed away in November.
“My mother, when she founded the center, this was a long work in progress,” Mitchell said. “I remember watching and listening to her dream about a space where young people could thrive.”