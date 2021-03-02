After a few weeks of delays, Urbana High School will soon begin administering the University of Illinois’ SHIELD-based saliva test, superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Ivory-Tatum said that the district is working through an agreement with the UI and OSF, which will process the tests.
“We’re getting a little bit closer,” Ivory-Tatum said. “If we’re not able to start next week, I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to start after Spring Break. I know a lot of people are really anxious about that, but we’re still moving forward with it, and that will be happening sooner rather than later.”
The tests will be given to the district, along with Champaign’s Unit 4 and two Chicago schools, through a Rockefeller Grant. They’ll allow the district to surveillance test their staff and students.
Ivory-Tatum also said that after last week’s second vaccine clinic, around 70 percent of the district staff is fully vaccinated. In total 612 second doses were given out.
“We feel really good about that. We have put out out quite a few kudos to the nurses, the CNA’s, SRS’s, people doing temperature checks. It was a huge team effort.”