After first meeting ends with many council concerns and no vote, plasma center back on Monday's Urbana agenda
URBANA — A back-and-forth exchange that began with Alderman Chris Evans greeting Octa Pharma Plasma and representative Kerry Clish with a warm “welcome to Urbana” went south in a hurry and ended with the city council postponing a vote on whether to allow a second plasma donation center to set up shop in town.
The item will be added to Monday’s committee-of-the-whole agenda for further discussion but after this week’s meeting, the odds of council members signing off on a special-use permit for the business at 220 North Broadway Avenue appear slim.
Clish’s projection that the business would add more than $5 million to the local economy ($2 million in salaries, $3 million-plus in donor fees) and vow that the company is committed to Urbana for the long term (10-year lease on 12,000 square feet of the former Save A Lot discount grocery store) weren’t enough to overcome other council concerns.
Among them:
— That two plasma donation centers roughly 1 mile apart in the city felt like one too many. Of the proximity to Kedplasma, already up and running on North Lincoln Ave., Grace Wilken said: “It seems like we’re making a plasma ghetto here along University Avenue.”
— That the business model — which Clish acknowledged attracts low-income residents — falls into the “injurious to the public” bucket, as Chaundra Bishop put it: “Much like a gaming hall we voted down because it can be injurious to the public, it’s low-hanging fruit for those people who are desperate and not on the best footing. … I don’t want to see people donating bodily fluids to support their lives. We have to come to a better solution as a world.”
Saying she needed more information about the pros and cons of plasma centers, Wilken asked that members vote on moving the item to next week’s meeting for more discussion. That vote failed, 4-3.
But during the council comment period before it came time to vote up or down on granting a permit, other members expressed similar concerns. Both Maryalice Wu and Shirese Hursey said they planned to vote “present” only. And both Bishop and James Quisenberry said they were in the “no” camp.
With the project a round minutes away from likely rejection, a motion was made to scrap the vote and go back to Wilken’s idea of moving it to Monday’s agenda. That passed, 5-2.
The night also included a split decision on granting a special-use permit that paves the way for the planned expansion of the Champaign County’s satellite jail, with the yeses (Bishop, Hursey, Quisenberry, Wu) edging the nos (Evans, Jaya Kolisetty, Wilken).
The meeting ended with a rare agenda item that everyone agreed with, all seven members gave their blessing to five appointments to city commissions:
— Shorma “Bianca” Bailey and Alicia Rodriguez, Arts & Culture Commission.
— Scott Dossett, Tree Commission.
— Dennis Roberts, Historic Preservation Commission. “Probably the easiest vote I ever make on council,” Evans said of of the former Urbana alderman. “The guy has literally written the book on the history of Urbana.”
— Luke Westawker, Sustainability Advisory Commission.