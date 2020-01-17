URBANA -- A day after the University of Illinois board of trustees raised tuition for in-state freshman by 1.8 percent at its Urbana campus, the UI said it would expand its Illinois Commitment program that makes tuition free for in-state students from lower-income families.
The UI will raise the qualifying income level from $61,000 to $67,000 for this fall's freshman class, a news release said.
Of the current freshman class, more than 30 percent were eligible for Illinois Commitment, which is funded through a combination of institutional aid, the Monetary Award Program and federal sources such as Pell Grants.
At Thursday’s meeting, trustees unanimously approved a 1.8 percent increase in in-state tuition for freshmen at the Urbana campus, despite multiple board members expressing concern about the cost of college.
The increase ends a five-year freeze, with base tuition for in-state undergraduates increasing by $218 — to $12,254 a year — at the Urbana campus.
The administration sought the increase to help pay for hiring and retaining more faculty.