After the storm: Park's path blocked by fallen tree
Storm damage? Email news@news-gazette.com
URBANA - Among the casualties of Saturday's storms: A hulking red oak in Crystal Lake Park.
The tree toppled at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Janice Rutherford, whose house on North Broadway Avenue is a stone's throw from the scene.
She was sitting on her porch Saturday night when "there was this sliding sound.
"It literally sounding like ice sliding off your roof and falling to the ground. It wasn't a crash, more like a soft boom."
Rutherford and next-door neighbor Brian Goodnight were among those taken in the scene on Sunday morning. The fallen tree is blocking a walking path near the overflow parking area for the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center.
"It's a sad loss for the community," said Rutherford, who has lived across the street from the park for 30 years.