A spokesperson for University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said the school has no plans to choose a mascot at this time.
The comments came after students last week voted in a non-binding poll on whether to adopt a small orange and blue bird as the university’s mascot.
The student election commission released results Monday night, two days sooner than planned: 4,222 voted in favor of the Belted Kingfisher while 3,597 were against it.
The referendum noted it was not a movement to change the “Fighting Illini” nickname.
UI spokesperson Robin Kaler said the results will be shared with university administrators and the board of trustees but will not result in a new mascot at this time.
The chancellor was already mulling suggestions from a panel tasked with looking at native imagery.
Monday night’s news did not sit well with Chief Illiniwek supporters. The Facebook page for the former symbol urged people to contact the chancellor and speak out against a mascot.