Following a two-year hiatus
due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champaign County Freedom Celebration
returns in less than two weeks with lights. Organizers gave us a sneak preview Monday:
1 An estimated 50 entries have been booked so far for the July 4 parade, with another 50 expected, down from previous years as the event gets back underway. The route remains the same: Start at 11:05 a.m. near State Farm Center (First Street at Florida Avenue), north down Lincoln Avenue, dispersing near Nevada Street by Hallene Gateway and fountain. Jaycees will provide planning help.
2 Our very own Mike “Mike in the Morning” Haile will serve as this year’s grand marshal due to his support of the event, accompanying family members and radio staff walking the route over the years.
3 Fireworks beginning at 9:20 p.m. will again be staged by Melrose Pyrotechnics, synchronized with patriotic music on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9 FM, WHMS 97.5-FM and WKIO 107.9-FM, with the day’s theme of “Renewing the Spirit of America.” Volunteers are needed for the setup and take down. (Sign up at July4th.net).
— DAVE HINTON