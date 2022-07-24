After tragic accident, Gibson City native turns grief into book
GIBSON CITY — Nineteen years after losing his mom and two daughters when the car they were in was struck by distracted truck driver, Gibson City native Randy Stocker has written a deeply book about dealing with grief, entitled “Hugs Help: Our Story Of Tragic Loss, Survival, and Helping Others.”
Next month, he’ll return to his hometown from Rochester, Minn., to meet with old friends and talk about it.
Two appearances have been booked in Gibson City: an autograph session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Moyer Library and a listening session/signing with a meal a night later, starting at 6 the banquet room of Mark’s on First ($10 cost includes an Italian beef dinner).
Says Susie Tongate, organizer of the second event: “Many of us from Gibson City knew his mother, Jean Stocker, and I would like to be sure he has a full audience when he comes to Gibson City to share about his book.”
Tickets to the Aug. 9 event are available at Mark's on First, Bank of Gibson and Heartland Bank. To reserve a seat, contact Tongate at 309-825-0311.