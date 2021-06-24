CHAMPAIGN — The footprint of the new International Prep Academy building had already been dug when the official groundbreaking for the school was held in April.
A few weeks later, though, that footprint changed.
Contrary to what was shown on the city of Champaign’s utility maps, a storm sewer curved underneath the new building’s footprint, causing an unusual predicament that brought an unexpected pause to the project.
“We certainly would not have taken this risk if it was common that these drawings weren’t a valuable resource for us,” said Sandra Roesler, the district’s capital projects manager in charge of elementary projects.
The cost of shifting the footprint was estimated to be around $180,000, much less than the $300,000 to $400,000 it would have cost to reroute the sewer line. Though it took more time, work has continued through the float time given for bad spring weather, meaning the project is on target to finish only one week later than originally expected. The extra money is being paid out of contingency funds built in to the budget of the district’s referendum that voters approved in 2016.
“We’re progressing nicely,” Roesler said. “We obviously needed time to recover due to the stop of work to adjust the building location, but that plan is in place, and we’re moving ahead. It’s too soon to tell exactly how much time we’re going to make up, but we are moving ahead steadily.”
A few miles northeast at Edison Middle School, changes to the 107-year-old building have taken shape. Many of the additions have been completed and are ready for occupancy, and Roesler thinks people will notice the stark differences.
“It’s not what it was before,” Roesler said. “It’s not cramped; it’s bright, and it’s much more open.”
Of course, COVID-19 has affected the projects throughout.
“The lower numbers (of students) made it easier to continue to work alongside occupancy by the students,” Roesler said. “So, for most of the projects, from a birds-eye view, it was a benefit.
“There were some disadvantages. Contractors are having trouble finding enough people to staff the work this summer, and there have been some rumblings of supply-chain issues. We try to keep a close eye on that.”
The referendum projects, which cost a total $289.7 million, are expected to be finished next summer when construction of the new International Prep and renovations at Champaign Central High School are completed.