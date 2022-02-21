CHAMPAIGN — After an “unproductive” negotiation session with the district school board last Thursday, Champaign Unit 4’s teachers union has moved one step closer to striking.
The union filed the posting to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Friday, making March 21 the earliest possible date for teachers to strike.
The teachers and board have a week from the posting to publicize their most recent contract offers with a cost summary attached.
So, this Friday, expect contract summaries to appear on the district and educational labor board websites.
Bargaining began between the board and the Champaign Federation of Teachers in May 2021. The biggest issue, the union says, remains the board-proposed 50-minute extension of the elementary school day.
“At a time when students need stability and targeted supports, the district insists on lengthening the school day by 50 minutes, but still hasn’t proposed how they would handle related staffing, logistics, or transportation needs,” the Illinois Federation of Teachers said in a Monday statement.
“Instead, teachers are asking for a collaborative plan that addresses the systemic issues and does the restorative work necessary to address the achievement gap in Champaign schools.”
The next bargaining session is scheduled for March 4.
“The CFT will continue to negotiate with the Champaign Unit 4 Board of Education in hopes of avoiding a strike,” the state federation said.