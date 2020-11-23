SIDNEY — Firefighters from six departments fought a blaze that did extensive damage to a garage and house Monday afternoon in Sidney.
The Sidney department received the call to a working fire at 603 Dunlap Woods North at 3:19 p.m.
“The garage was completely involved, and it was extending into the house” when firefighters arrived, Mike Dilley, Sidney Fire public information officer, said.
The garage sustained extensive damage.
“We got it knocked down before it did much damage to the house,” Dilley said.
Owners Scott Rohl and his wife were at home when the fire broke out. They escaped without injury. The single-story ranch-style house is located in the northeast part of town.
Cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
The blaze also caused damage to the siding of a neighboring home.
Sidney firefighters received mutual aid from Homer, Philo, Longview, St. Joseph and Broadlands.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.