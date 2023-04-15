URBANA — Two local nonprofit agencies that help abused children and victims of sexual assault are on the brink of losing a substantial part of their funding, and they’re turning to the community for help.
Both Urbana-based Rape Advocacy Counseling & Education Services (RACES) and the Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center plan to launch a fundraising campaign Monday to make up their combined upcoming loss of $260,000 when the next fiscal year begins July 1.
The alternative is a move leaders of both agencies hope they don’t have to make — reducing their therapy services for victims of rape and children who have been abused.
In fact, RACES already has a waiting list for counseling, according to RACES Executive Director Jaya Kolisetty.
She can’t guarantee at this point that service reductions won’t have to be made, but she and Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Kari Miller want the community to know they’re doing their best to avoid that.
“We want the folks who are impacted to know that we care, and we believe there are enough folks in our community who care, that we are not going to let this happen,” she said.
Ditto for Miller.
“We’re not going down without a fight,” she said.
Sexual violence service providers will be seeing a reduction in half the money they receive from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) fund, and children’s advocacy centers throughout Illinois will be losing 20 percent of their money from the same federal grant source, Kolisetty and Miller said.
RACES’ current total budget is just under $1 million, and VOCA funding covers $460,000 of that, Kolisetty said. With VOCA funding cut in half, that’s a loss of one-fourth of the agency’s total budget.
The Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center has a total $330,000 budget this year, also half-covered by VOCA funding, Miller said.
The federal money passes to both agencies and others like them in the state through the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority.
The VOCA funding reduction is rooted in reduced prosecution of white-collar crimes, which generates funds for crime victims, and diversion of some of those funds to other purposes, according to Kolisetty.
For RACES, VOCA funding covers much of the agency’s therapy programs, the crisis hotline and medical and legal advocacy services, she said.
“We would have to lay off at least two therapists, if not more,” she said.
With five counselors on board now, Kolisetty said RACES has been working through its wait list, but still has 60 people waiting for therapy.
Miller said the Children’s Advocacy Center works with four counselors with specialized training in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.
All four have private practices, and see abused children and their non-offending parents on a referral basis, Miller said. But counselors can’t be expected to hold vacant appointment spaces open for referred children until lost funding is restored, she said.
“Some of our counselors have been working with abused children for a very long time,” Miller said. “As you can imagine, they’re very good at what they do.”
Kolisetty said she’s already appealed to Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, and state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, for help, and she and Miller are also looking for alternate funding help.
While it’s a federal funding source that is being reduced, Miller said, “some other states are stepping in and saying we’re not going to allow this to happen to victims of crimes in our state.”
Races and the Children’s Advocacy Center are launching their joint Survivor Services Fund campaign at 10 a.m. Monday at the Children’s Advocacy Center at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C. The public is invited to attend. Both agencies hope to raise a total $260,000 by June 30.
To donate: https://bit.ly/SurvivorServicesFund