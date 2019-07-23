Aim of new Carle Illinois Clinic: Treat, train
Questions for our Health Reporter? Click here
CHAMPAIGN — Want medical care that comes with a chance to contribute to the education of future physicians?
The Carle Illinois College of Medicine has launched its second year with a new evening primary-care clinic open to the public.
The Carle Illinois Clinic is at the Carle physician clinic at 1701 W. Curtis Road, C, and it’s open four evenings a week.
The clinic is being staffed by Carle Illinois College of Medicine students guided by experienced doctors, and patients will be billed just as they would for a doctor’s office visit, according to Carle.
“If you are in need of a newborn screening, annual wellness exam or simply need relief from cold and flu symptoms, this clinic can help you,” said Scott Hansen, the clinic’s supervisor. “And you’ll be helping to train and inspire the next generation of physicians.”
Patients making appointments at this student clinic should expect each visit to last about an hour, depending on what they need.
Ideal patients for this clinic will be those who aren’t in a rush, those who need some extra time with a medical provider or those who need care outside typical daytime clinic hours, according to Dr. Kristine Carpenter, a family medicine physician and the clinic lead.
Students staffing the clinic are also expected to build relationships with their patients, according to Carle. Each student staffing the clinic is expected to connect with just two or three patients per shift for the next 18 months and to help manage those patients’ health care needs.
While the students will be the primary care givers, a Carle doctor will oversee patients’ care, review their cases and also see the patients, according to Carle.
Clinic hours will be from 5:40-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The number to call for appointments is 217-365-3850.
The Carle Illinois College of Medicine welcomed 32 new medical students June 30.
Two-thirds of the these students in the class of 2023 have engineering backgrounds and 11 have advanced degrees, according to the UI. This is the second class of new students since the new college received its preliminary accreditation in 2017.