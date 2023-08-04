URBANA — As expected following last week’s discussion, aldermen approved by a 6-0 vote (with Grace Wilken absent) Marquis Ventures/Icon Hospitality‘s request for a third extension on the Hotel Royer project.
But not before a few more expressions of confusion were entered into the public record over CEO Pervaiz Usman‘s contention that the project was “90 percent done.”
“I don’t know if it’s 50 percent done, I don’t know if it’s 75 percent done,” alderman James Quisenberry said. But “it’s not 90 percent done.”
While noting she was pleased with the work that has been completed, Maryalice Wu added: “The kitchen isn’t in. There’s big components that aren’t in yet.”
Quisenberry and Wu were both out of town for the developer’s question-and-answer session at last week’s meeting. So until this week, neither had an opportunity to weigh in on city staff’s recommendation that financial penalties be attached to the extension in the event that the developer misses the new deadline — pushed back from Aug. 31, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024.
The five aldermen who attended last week’s meeting opted not to take that step, one that Quisenberry had initially proposed, given the amount of city money at stake.
(Urbana has committed to help finance $5.5 million of the development with a bond that won’t be issued until the hotel gets an occupancy certificate and final approval is wrapped up for it to become a Hilton Tapestry Collection property).
“I do appreciate that it’s its own penalty. The delay means the organization’s not making money — there’s not people staying there, there’s not income coming in. That’s a penalty from a business perspective,” Quisenberry said. “But there has to be some sense of urgency to complete this project and it’s not a goalpost that can be moved every three or four months.”
If the developer comes back in a few months asking for another extension, Quisenberry said he’d “be adamant that there has to be some kind of counter-incentive.”
Wu, too. “I’m going to be very reticent about extending this beyond February, and I won’t extend it beyond February with the same amount that we’re already committed to,” she said.