Nearly two decades ago, AARON FEDER formed Alma Afrobeat Ensemble in Champaign-Urbana. After moving to Barcelona to develop his craft, Feder is back in Champaign for Krannert Center’s Outside at Research Park, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
News-Gazette Media’s ANTHONY ZILIS caught up with Feder in advance of the show.
How was Alma Afrobeat Ensemble formed, and how did you come about this genre and style of music?
I actually formed AAbE in Champaign about 18 years ago, initially as an instrumental band, featuring a burning horn section from the music department. I spent my 20s in Champaign-Urbana, my 30s in Barcelona, and now spending my 40s living in Barcelona but traveling as much as possible playing music.
When I moved to Barcelona about 12 years ago, I reformed the group with new, different musicians, and it really took off. We have now released four studio albums, one album of remixes, we have toured Spain, many parts of Europe, and this will be our fourth USA tour.
I have always listened to many different types of music. My parents have a nice vinyl collection that definitely inspired me when I was younger. Then, I worked in a record store for some seven years, where I could listen to whatever I wanted.
The first band that really changed my life was The Grateful Dead, and then shortly after I discovered Fela Kuti and Afrobeat. For me, there were many similarities — good doses of improvisation, dance-inducing groove-based music, a socially conscious community around it.
Nowadays, my varied musical tastes have led me to be in many different musical projects — seven at the moment.
How would you describe your style to people who have never seen you play, and how have the places you’ve been based — Chicago, Barcelona, and C-U — influenced you? What message, if any, do you hope people derive from it?
Our style is modern Afrobeat — dance-inducing African funk, with great musicians and a really positive vibe. As an artist, I am constantly influenced by what’s around me. Having grown up in the Chicago area, I think I have a sarcastic, critical take on life that makes it hard to suffer ignorance.
Living in Barcelona has given me the equivalent of an advanced degree in African music, and that has opened my eyes not only to many different styles of music, but also to the many uses of the guitar.
Our message is simple. It is summed up by the title of our new album, “Monkey See, Monkey Do.” People need to think for themselves, stop following others and make critically informed decisions.
What’s it like to come back to the Midwest and tour, and what should people expect Friday?
The Midwest is always wonderful. The people here are lovely, they always treat our band fantastic, and this is the region in the U.S. that gives us the best gigs.
Friday’s show will make you dance, first and foremost. After that, I hope it will make you think, while you are shaking your booty. Our shows are accessible and participative, without being facile or condescending. You don’t need to know anything about music to come have fun at an AAbE show.