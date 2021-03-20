URBANA — Beginning this fall, the University of Illinois will join all other public universities in the state in using the Common App for admissions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced Friday that all 12 public universities would make the switch to the Common App, which allows students to more easily apply to several colleges at once.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, who has long pushed for the state to move to a common application for Illinois colleges, praised the move.
“This is about students and their families, and this is a huge convenience for them,” he told The News-Gazette. “The rest of the world had moved to this more than half a decade ago, so I’m glad to see the Illinois Board of Higher Education finally coming to the 21st century.”
The UI’s Urbana campus had opposed switching to the Common App.
“We were primarily concerned about the additional cost of implementation and maintenance of the Common App,” UI Admissions Director Andy Borst said. “We have been working with the Common App about the ‘Courses and Grades’ section to fit within our process, and we do anticipate that our app volume will increase significantly.”
At a recent admissions committee meeting, Borst said the UI typically gets around 48,000 freshman applications and expects that to rise to between 60,000 and 65,000.
“We have our work cut out for us next year, and we may need to make some adjustments for dates and deadlines,” he said at the March 3 meeting.
“I know that my team will be able to come up with some alternatives of ways that we do it, but that will be a pretty big change for us,” he said.
Borst said the switch was requested by the governor’s office, which “allocated funds for the purpose of implementing the Common App.”
The UI’s Chicago campus already uses the Common App, and in the governor’s news release, UI President Tim Killeen also praised the move.
“The adoption of the Common App by all of the state’s public universities will be a tremendous service to students and parents in Illinois, significantly reducing the work of applying to multiple schools,” Killeen said.