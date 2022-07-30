Lots of fun in ‘71. That’s how Greg Parrish remembers it anyway,
The 70-year-old Urbana man was cutting a rug at his 51st high school class reunion earlier this month, one of several area 50th class reunions being held later thanks to COVID.
Of course a lot of 70-year-olds still get out on the dance floor and move quite well. But the fearless Parrish does so blind.
“I went blind in 1986,” said Parrish, who never married and lived with his father, a University of Illinois economics professor, on Pleasant Street in Urbana well past the onset of the macular degeneration that eventually left him without sight.
He moved into Prairie Winds of Urbana, an assisted living facility, when he turned 65.
Parrish attended Yankee Ridge Grade School, Urbana Middle School, Urbana High School, Parkland College and the University of Illinois, getting an undergraduate degree in marketing and doing advanced studies in air transportation.
As a senior in high school, he worked at the Baskin clothing store in Lincoln Square as part of a work study program through school. He ended up spending several years as a retail associate there and at Carson, Pirie, Scott, both mainstays of downstate Illinois’ first indoor shopping mall.
“They had a projection show of old pictures of UHS and some of the stores around town and Lincoln Square with the whale and the fish tanks and the bear,” he said of one of the reunion elements.
Classmates described the pictures etched in his brain to him.
“I have fond memories of a lot of places like Lincoln Square. I miss the Quad. I have vivid memories of walking to classes and the old brick streets. When I was losing my vision, I walked down Florida and Pennsylvania avenues with their beautiful trees. I stopped driving long before I lost my vision,” he said.
The reunion drew close to 100 students from the Class of 1971.
“We talked about how some of UHS has been remodeled and old stories of what UHS was back then, our trendy longer hair, our clothes. We danced to some of the old songs.”
Did he have a favorite?
“I keep thinking of the Jackson Five’s ‘I’ll Be There.”
Perfect reunion music.