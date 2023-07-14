CHAMPAIGN — A sea of blue enveloped the first tee boxes at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy on Wednesday morning.
The DUC Hookers Golf Club members’ bright blue polo shirts were easy to spot amidst a warm and busy morning at course; youth golfers and their instructors were arriving for lessons as the club prepared to begin its weekly round.
In other words, it was a normal Wednesday morning for the 53-year-old organization.
“For some of the younger golfers, it’s an outlet,” club president Reggie Jones said. “But probably the biggest thing is the (camaraderie) that the guys experience.
“This golf club has a long history, a lot of pillars in this community and it’s great networking as well. It’s great camaraderie and it’s a lot of fun.”
The club, as its name suggests, has united linksmen from Danville, Urbana and Champaign since its inception in 1970. Its annual tournament has called the UI course in Savoy home for every iteration of the event.
About 70 players are expected to vie for medalist honors today as the club expects to raise about $5,000 for various local nonprofit charities.
“The stuff that they do for the community and (all of the) people they help and the things they do going out of their way to do it, it’s nice to be a part of,” two-time defending club champion Jon Ramsey said.
Talent isn’t required to be a member of the club but is likely to come in time.
“A lot of the golfers that are really good, they help some of our newer golfers when they come in,” Jones said. “So you almost get like a free lesson, if you will, by participating in the club because getting golf lessons are expensive.”
The UI course has hosted the organization’s annual tournament in each of its previous 49 occurrences.
“They’re huge supporters of this golf course, these golf courses and we enjoy having them out here,” UI director of golf Mike Wallner said. “It’s just a fun day and they have a good time.”
The club and course are deeply intertwined; the club donated the clock that welcomes golfers to the first tee in 2011.
On its base is a plaque that honors the club’s deceased members, its inscription noting that they “represent the highest ideals of our club, the game of golf and our community.”
Among that group is Lonnie Clark, who had a large role to play in growing the tournament and expanding its impact across the region.
“It started out of this just having excess funds because so many of our friends would come to our tournament,” DUC Hookers founding member Pat Ransom said.
“Our tournament for a long time due to Lonnie Clark became the biggest and most popular of the various Black golf clubs on the circuit. He was very, very committed to this tournament.”
Players from near and far have made the voyage to Savoy to play in the tournament, of which the focal point has become raising money for charity more so than going low on the scorecard.
“In the early years, this was a a weekend social event and people would bring their families down,” Ransom said.
“The motivation then was strictly social. The motivation later became more focused on our charitable activities and things and a lot of the people who join the club now join because they just want to be a part of the club. But golf is the one thing we share in common.”
The Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, the Restoration of Urban Ministries, NAMI, American Legion, Crisis Nursery and the Daily Bread soup kitchen are among the groups that have benefitted from the event’s fundraising.
“We look forward to supporting those groups and organizations again,” Jones said.
It’s a tournament that has earned a national following over the years.
“It’s definitely been heard of throughout the country,” club member Skully Andrews said.
“We’ve got guys coming in still from Atlanta, you know, lots of Chicago groups, but it’s just, just amazing how many people throughout the country have heard of the tournament.”
There was a time when it was a two-day tournament and the club’s members would elect not to play in order to help control traffic.
Luckily for those who enjoy playing, that has shifted a bit.
“Once the tournament gets going, there’s not a whole lot to do but sit around and wait until the end,” Wallner said. “Now that it’s a one-day tournament, it’s pretty good for them to play and I can handle the other stuff.”
Whether scores are low or not, morale — and donations — are likely to be high on Saturday.
“The group of guys, they’re just great guys, good people to play with and do a lot of good for the community,” Ramsey said.
“They make people feel good about themselves. It’s just always a great time being out here with them. And of course golf, we all like to play golf and we all play pretty well.”