URBANA — A Champaign County judge has set bond at $1 million for an 18-year-old Champaign man accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.

Dakir D. Pickens was said to have held up the bank with a 16-year-old Champaign teen about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He’d need to post 10 percent of his bond to be released from jail.

Pickens, who gave police a home address on the 300 block of East Park Street, was arraigned Wednesday before Judge John Kennedy on two counts of armed violence and one count each of financial institution robbery and aggravated battery with a gun.

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Pickens struck a bank employee on the head several times with a gun after the employee refused to hand over money.

Shots were fired inside the bank before the two fled to an alley and changed clothes, Banach said.

Police captured and arrested Pickens and the 16-year-old soon after arriving at the bank.

Police recovered two guns plus a sweatshirt from the alley, Banach said.

County Public Defender Jamie Miller-Jones said Pickens is homeless, unemployed and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder.

Kennedy set Pickens’ next court appearance for Oct. 23.