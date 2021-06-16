URBANA - A Champaign man with a three-decades long history of criminality is being held in the Champaign County Jail for allegedly throwing a brick through a business window this week.
Lorenzo Dorris, 54, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, was charged Tuesday with burglary for allegedly breaking into the Village Pantry, 1201 N. Mattis Ave., C, on Monday, and stealing $379 worth of tobacco products.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Weaver told Judge Adam Dill that at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, Dorris approached the business on a bicycle, smashed the glass door with a brick and started grabbing the merchandise.
Champaign police showed up while Dorris was still there. He dropped the goods and took off but an officer tackled him to get him arrested. Dorris was taken to the hospital to be checked out then transferred to the jail.
Because of his record dating to 1983, which Weaver said includes multiple convictions for burglary, residential burglary, theft, domestic battery, aggravated battery, violation of order of protection, and arson, Dorris faces Class X felony penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Dorris is on drug court probation currently for theft and the state took steps to revoke that probation.
Despite Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick’s representation to Dill that Dorris suffers from high blood pressure and is taking care of his mother, who’s in hospice, Dill set bond for Dorris at a total of $100,000 in both cases.
He’s due back in court June 22.