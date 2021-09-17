URBANA - A Champaign man found with guns and drugs in his home has been charged with serious felony offenses.
Cedric D. Grant, 30, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of being an armed habitual criminal and one of possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers had been investigating Grant for suspected cannabis sales and obtained a warrant to search his apartment.
They went to serve the warrant Tuesday and took Grant into custody as he was leaving his home.
The report said he had a loaded.380-caliber pistol on him.
In his home officers found about 2 ½ pounds (1,113 grams) of cannabis in several large bags as well as several smaller bags labeled to appear as if they came from a licensed dispensary even though they had not.
Also in his home, police found two other loaded 9 mm handguns, ammunition, digital scales and about $413.
Grant is not allowed to possess weapons because of prior felony convictions for burglary and residential burglary and others for driving under suspension and battery.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Grant faces a mandatory prison sentence of at least six to 30 years.
Judge Anna Benjamin set his bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court with an attorney on Sept. 30.