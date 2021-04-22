URBANA — A 19-year-old Chicago man who allegedly carjacked a woman in Champaign Wednesday was arrested in Ford County after speeding north on Interstate 57.
In court Thursday, Judge Adam Dill heard that a 35-year-old Champaign woman was sitting in her Jeep Cherokee outside Planet Fitness at 2002 Glenn Park Drive, using her phone about 4 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said that man pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened to shoot her unless she turned over her cellphone and her vehicle.
The woman, who was alone, got out and the man threatening her jumped in and took off to the west then north on I-57.
McCallum said Illinois State Police got involved in looking for the stolen Jeep and spotted it in Ford County, going about 130 mph. Troopers threw out spike strips, which had the desired effect of flattening the vehicle’s tires and bringing it to a stop in the median.
In the stolen vehicle was Kentrell Spearment, who was wearing clothing as described by the vehicle owner. In the car was a loaded 9 mm handgun, with a round in the chamber and another 12 in the magazine. He had no firearm owner’s identification or concealed carry card, McCallum said.
Spearment told troopers he bought the Jeep for $700 in Champaign, McCallum said.
The woman was not physically harmed but her phone, laptop computer, cash and credit card were missing, he said.
Spearmint was charged with armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking, both Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of up to 30 years upon conviction, and possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Dill set Spearment’s bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court June 8.