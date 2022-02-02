CHAMPAIGN — One adult and three teens are being held on preliminary charges of vehicular hijacking after taking a car from a man in Champaign at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Ben Newell said the four were surrounded by multiple police officers about 4:30 p.m. after having led police on a chase for about an hour that ended when the sport utility vehicle crashed in a drainage ditch in a field north of Champaign.
The incident began about 3:30 p.m. when a 73-year-old man had just gotten out of his Toyota in a secure parking garage in the 1000 block of South Second Street.
He was confronted by three or four people, one of whom displayed a gun, and demanded his car keys, cellphone, wallet and garage door opener.
The victim complied and the group got in the vehicle and took off. The man was shaken but not physically harmed, Newell said.
Police from several agencies joined in pursuing the SUV, which headed west out of Champaign, reaching speeds up to 100 mph on Interstate 74 before heading north on I-57.
The vehicle got off the interstate and drove through a farm field near County Road 1100 E and Ford-Harris Road north of the city as several officers from Urbana, the University of Illinois, the Street Crimes Task Force and the county sheriff’s office watched.
“It drove into the field, appeared to drive in circles then accelerated, hit the ditch and crashed,” Newell said, adding that the vehicle was considered a total loss.
The four got out and ran but were quickly caught.
They included Sintrae Cobb, 19, of Champaign, and two 14-year-old girls and one 16-year-old boy, all from Urbana, who were treated in the field for minor injuries before being taken to jail and the Juvenile Detention Center, where they remained Wednesday morning.
“They were not very cooperative,” said Newell.
The four are expected to be charged later this week when the courthouse reopens.
Other police agencies that assisted Champaign in tracking the group for the hour they were at large included Rantoul, Fisher and Illinois State police.
Newell said although there is no specific pattern to when a carjacking may occur, it is a crime of opportunity and the best way to prevent being carjacked is to remain aware of your surroundings.
He also advised:
— Approach your car with the keys in hand. Look around and inside the car before getting in.
— Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to the public. Keep your doors locked while seated inside.
— Stay vigilant at public garages, parking lots, gas stations, drive-up ATM machines, and all stop lights. Often, if a criminal believes that a victim has observed him or her, they will look for an easier victim.
— Never leave valuables in plain sight; lock your car, take the keys, and keep your cell phone with you.
— Never leave your car running and unoccupied.
— Equip your vehicle with anti-theft/GPS systems.
— Trust your instincts. If you notice something suspicious, go to a safe area and report it.
If you are the victim of a potential carjacking, remember the safety of you and your passengers is the priority, and take the following precautions.
— Forfeit your vehicle and leave the scene. The vehicle can be replaced, but you are irreplaceable.
— Try and remember the description of the suspect and suspect vehicle.
— If a child is inside, tell the offender.
— Call 911 immediately.
Although arrests have been made, the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or if you with to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.