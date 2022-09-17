URBANA — A Chicago man is due back in court with an attorney next month after being charged for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said officers were called to the Atrium Apartments in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday by a resident who was awakened by the sound of a saw and saw two men taking the emissions control devices from two vehicles.
As officers arrived, a vehicle that registered to Kenneth Woods, 24, of Chicago, fled the parking lot but Woods remained behind and was arrested.
Police found a battery-powered saw nearby.
Following his arrest, Woods told police he makes about $500 from every converter he gets and admitted that he has obtained converters from all over the state.
He declined to identify the other man who had been with him.
Woods was charged Thursday with felony criminal damage to property and felony theft. After declining Woods’ request for a court-appointed lawyer, Judge Brett Olmstead told him to be back in court with his own attorney on Oct. 13.
Woods posted bond later Thursday and was released from jail.