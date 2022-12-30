URBANA — A Mahomet man accused of forging checks on multiple occasions remained in the Champaign County Jail Friday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Matthew Bushman, 39, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Elm, was arraigned Thursday on four counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies, and one of engaging in a continuing financial crimes enterprise, a Class 1 felony..
According to Champaign police reports, Bushman is alleged to have successfully cashed three forged checks at the Illini Currency Exchange on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign on Nov. 28, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
The checks, totaling more than $3,400, were drawn on the closed account at a Bloomington bank for a construction company.
Then, on Dec. 16, Bushman allegedly tried to cash a check written on a Savoy couple’s account at First Federal Bank, 1311 S. Neil St. The check was purported to have been made out to Bushman in the amount of $15,000 but when bank officials noted that the numeric amount did not match the written amount, they asked him to fill out additional paperwork.
Instead, Bushman left, leaving the check behind. Police and bank officials determined the check had been “washed” and the payee and amount altered.
One of the account holders confirmed he had written the check for $1,500 to a foundation.
On Dec. 28, Mahomet police arrested Bushman for allegedly presenting counterfeit cash at two different stores in town.
In his car, police found a box containing blank checks, other people’s W-2 earnings forms and utility bills. He admitted to police that he passed the checks at the Currency Exchange, knowing they were not legitimate, and that he was paid $512 for doing so, a 15 percent cut.
Bushman has multiple prior convictions for battery, burglary, residential burglary, criminal damage to property, aggravated driving under the influence, forgery and possession of a firearm.
He also has an unresolved case for possession of a stolen vehicle in which he’s also charged with driving under revocation.
If convicted of the recent crimes, he would have to serve any sentence he might receive after the one he’ll receive if convicted of possessing the stolen vehicle.
Judge Brett Olmstead told him to be back in court Feb. 28.